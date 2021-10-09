Police ask for help in locating runaway, 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered runaway 12-year-old girl.

Jamya Johnson was last seen Friday in the area of 72nd Street and Tracy in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was wearing a blue hoodie, gray pants with butterflies, along with a light blue backpack and a dark colored duffle bag.

Police describe Jamya as 5’, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jamya is asked to call 911 or KCPD’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.