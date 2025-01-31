Police ask for help in locating woman last seen leaving University Health in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a woman last seen on Wednesday.

Mary Fraley, 28, was last seen leaving University Health located at 2301 Holmes Street in KCMO on that day.

Fraley was wearing light blue scrub pants, a white and black sweater and white shoes.

Her family told police she has medical conditions which makes them especially concerned for her safety.

Police say she becomes extremely agitated and aggressive when doesn't take her medication and it's unknown when she last took it.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

