KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is in need of medical assistance.

Lauren Diemer, 23, was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of NW 79th Place and NW Rhode Avenue in the Northland.

Police say Diemer may be driving a silver two-door Fiat automobile.

No clothing description was available.

Diemer suffers from several medical conditions and is in need of medical attention.