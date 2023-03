Update | Police said the child has been reunited with her parents.

Original story | Police in Independence are asking for the public's help in reuniting a lost girl with her parents.

According to police, the girl was found in the area near Dover Drive and N Peck Court.

Police are near the Hawthorne Place Apartments, located at 16995 E Dover Lane, with the girl.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to contact the department's dispatch number at (816)-836-3600.

—