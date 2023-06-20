Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police locate man reported missing after leaving Kansas City VA Medical Center

41 Template
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
41 Action News
41 Template
41 Template
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 19:17:39-04

Update |Police said Fears was located.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen leaving the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

Barry Fears, 61, left the hospital at around 10:20 a.m. on a RideKC bus, according to police.

Fears was last seen wearing a tan hat with a black bill, a grey shirt, tan pants, green socks and black shoes with a black satchel.

Police say Fears needs medical care once he's located.

Anyone who sees Fears is asked to call 911.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app