Police locate man reported missing after leaving Kansas City VA Medical Center

Update |Police said Fears was located.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen leaving the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

Barry Fears, 61, left the hospital at around 10:20 a.m. on a RideKC bus, according to police.

Fears was last seen wearing a tan hat with a black bill, a grey shirt, tan pants, green socks and black shoes with a black satchel.

Police say Fears needs medical care once he's located.

Anyone who sees Fears is asked to call 911.

