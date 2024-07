KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a Kansas City, Missouri, woman missing since June 30.

Cynthia Lovell, 69, was last seen near the Lawndale Heights Apartments at 1400 Topping Avenue at an unknown time.

Lovell is known to use a motorized wheelchair, but police said it's believed she's currently without it.

Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

—