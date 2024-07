KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Michael Stypolkowski, 38, was last seen about 2:20 p.m. near East 54th Street and Norfleet Road.

Stypolkowski drives a black 2015 Ford F-150 with an extended cab that has Missouri license plate 9KD-U92.

Police said Stypolkowski's family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911.

