Police asking for help in locating missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy that did not return home from school on Thursday.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say Isaiah Barnard went to school as normal today at Smith-Hale Middle School but then did not return home as normal.

Isaiah is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

He may be wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a bear and the word “Republic” on it.

Anyone with information about Isaiah should call 911.

