Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police asking for help in locating missing woman, 59

Carla tackkett.jpg
KSHB
Carla Tackkett
Carla tackkett.jpg
Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 12:16:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen Monday night.

Carla Tackkett, 59, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Truman Road and Campbell Street.

Friends and family say Tackkett takes medication that might have left her disoriented.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

A description of her clothing was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.