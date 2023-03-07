Police asking for help in locating missing woman, 59

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen Monday night.

Carla Tackkett, 59, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Truman Road and Campbell Street.

Friends and family say Tackkett takes medication that might have left her disoriented.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

A description of her clothing was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911.

