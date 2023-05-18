Watch Now
Police asking for help to locate missing 28-year-old Kansas City man

Timothy Blake
Posted at 6:08 PM, May 18, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City say a family is concerned for the well-being of a missing 28-year-old man last seen earlier this month.

Timothy Blake, described as five-feet, five-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, was last seen by his family on May 3, 2023. There is no known location where Blake was last seen.

Blake may be driving a silver Ford Five Hundred automobile with Missouri license plate EJ6R2H.

Anyone with information about Blake’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043.

