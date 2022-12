KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Police enhanced their presence Monday morning at Blue Valley High School following a threat.

A spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that police and the district were made aware of a threat against the school made on social media.

While there’s no indication the threat is legitimate, police increased their presence out of an abundance of caution.

The school is located at 6001 W. 159th St., in Stilwell, Kansas.

—