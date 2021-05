KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A high-speed police chase shut down portions of Interstate 70 in East Kansas City Friday afternoon.

Police were reportedly pursuing a murder and kidnapping suspect.

The chase eventually came to a stop on I-70 near Pittman Road after authorities deployed stop sticks.

The suspect surrendered without incident.

It appeared at least one lane of traffic was getting by the scene just before 4:30 p.m., though the backup was significant and drivers should take an alternate route.

