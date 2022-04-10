Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police chase in Kansas City, Kansas, causes serious injury collision

Kansas enhances penalties for crimes against police officers
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Kansas enhances penalties for crimes against police officers
Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 07:21:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Saturday night police chase in Kansas City, Kansas, led to a collision, which left one woman hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At around 10:23 p.m. Saturday, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, containing six Kansas City, Kansas, teens, was fleeing from police on northbound 7th Street near 212 South Tremont Street.

In the chase, the Jeep struck a 2014 Dodge Avenger, also traveling north on 7th Street, KHP says.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger, 53-year-old Yvonne Lawson of Kansas City, Kansas, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and crashed into a concrete wall.

Lawson was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injury.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!