Police chase in Kansas City, Kansas, causes serious injury collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Saturday night police chase in Kansas City, Kansas, led to a collision, which left one woman hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At around 10:23 p.m. Saturday, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, containing six Kansas City, Kansas, teens, was fleeing from police on northbound 7th Street near 212 South Tremont Street.

In the chase, the Jeep struck a 2014 Dodge Avenger, also traveling north on 7th Street, KHP says.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger, 53-year-old Yvonne Lawson of Kansas City, Kansas, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and crashed into a concrete wall.

Lawson was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injury.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been taken into custody.