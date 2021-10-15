Police, district investigate alleged battery at Olathe South High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in the Olathe School District and the Olathe Police Department are investigating an alleged battery earlier this week at Olathe South High School.

According to police records, the Olathe South School Resource Officer took the battery report. Records indicate the alleged incident took place around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Information about the victim was not included in the police report, though the report indicates the victim was not injured.

In a statement Wednesday provided to KSHB 41 News, a district spokesperson said they were made aware of an alleged incident on Tuesday between a student and a staff member.

The spokesperson said the safety of students is the top priority of the district and that the district “is currently investigating the situation.”

As of Friday afternoon, no charges have been filed in connection to the incident. Police said their investigation continues.