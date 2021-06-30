Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police evacuating some residents in downtown Excelsior Springs following building collapse

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Excelsior Springs Police Department
A partial building collapse on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Excelsior Springs Building.jpg
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 18:23:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Excelsior Spring Police Department is evacuating an area near The Royal Hotel after it partially collapsed on Thursday.

Businesses and apartments on South Street within the 50 foot collapse zone are being evacuated and several street and sidewalks are closed.

This includes Thompson and River, Thompson and South, Marietta and South, River and Marrieta and Marrietta and Farris streets.

People are asked to not cross the caution tape and adjust their routes accordingly.

There was no word on if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!