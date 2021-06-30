Police evacuating some residents in downtown Excelsior Springs following building collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Excelsior Spring Police Department is evacuating an area near The Royal Hotel after it partially collapsed on Thursday.

Businesses and apartments on South Street within the 50 foot collapse zone are being evacuated and several street and sidewalks are closed.

This includes Thompson and River, Thompson and South, Marietta and South, River and Marrieta and Marrietta and Farris streets.

People are asked to not cross the caution tape and adjust their routes accordingly.

There was no word on if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

