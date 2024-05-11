Watch Now
Police find man shot to death inside vehicle early Saturday morning in east Kansas City

Benton Boulevard and east 12th Street homicide
Posted at 9:32 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 10:32:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle early Saturday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

About 3 a.m., officers responded to the area near Benton Boulevard and east 12th Street on a disturbance involving a weapon.

While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

On arrival, police spoke with someone near a business, who said their friend was shot.

Police later found the man suffering from gun shot wounds inside of a vehicle. He died at the scene.

No word on what led to the violence.

