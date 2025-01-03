Police identify children, man killed at Northland home late Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified the two children and man who were killed at a Northland home late Thursday night.

Officers first responded to the home in the 1000 block of NW 91st Terrace at about 9:45 p.m. on a welfare check.

Responding officers arriving at the home noted that there was smoke inside.

Officers attempted to enter the home but had to retreat as a fire spread inside the home.

Police requested the Kansas City Fire Department respond to the scene and crews quickly were able to extinguish the fire.

Officers entered the home once the blaze was out and found Jeffery Hatcher, 8, and Charlotte Hatcher, 6, suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

Jeffery died at an area hospital, and Charlotte died at the scene.

Police also found Zachary D. Hatcher, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The deaths of the three are being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Investigators aren't searching for additional suspects but are working to figure out the circumstances that led to the deaths.

—