Police identify homicide victim in triple shooting that also injured child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified the victims and suspects in a deadly triple shooting that left a child critically injured Monday afternoon.

Officer Donna Drake with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, said detectives have identified all parties involved and are no longer searching for suspects. Drake said the department would not release any additional details about their findings yet, but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Monday, KCPD officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue on reports of shots fired. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found three people, including a child under 5-years-old, who had been shot.

The incident left one adult dead, and another adult victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased victim was later identified as 27-year-old Davon Bowden.

The child remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, according to KCPD.

There was a second child inside the home who was not injured in the shooting.

As of Wednesday, the city has recorded 120 homicides for 2022.

In 2020 — the city's record homicide year — there were 147 homicides by late September and 179 total. In 2021, there were 111 homicides by late September and 157 total.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .