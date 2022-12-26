Police identify man who drove into brush creek Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say Ernest Kearney, 76, was the driver killed as his vehicle overturned and went into Brush Creek Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 2:20 p.m. after witnesses reported a maroon Dodge Caravan traveling south on the Paseo, apparently lost control on the icy road.

The Caravan traveled down the embankment, over the cement retaining wall and landed upside down, partly submerged in Brush Creek.

Fire crews were called to the scene and extracted Kearney from the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.