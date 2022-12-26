Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Police identify man who drove into brush creek Thursday afternoon

Megan Abundis/KSHB
One person died after went into Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri, and overturned on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 12:33:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say Ernest Kearney, 76, was the driver killed as his vehicle overturned and went into Brush Creek Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 2:20 p.m. after witnesses reported a maroon Dodge Caravan traveling south on the Paseo, apparently lost control on the icy road.

The Caravan traveled down the embankment, over the cement retaining wall and landed upside down, partly submerged in Brush Creek.

Fire crews were called to the scene and extracted Kearney from the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

