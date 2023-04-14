Police identify motorcyclist killed in Wednesday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the person who died in a crash Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said Friday that Carl Snider, 76, died, after he was involved in a crash around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of E. 53rd Street and U.S. Highway 71.

Snider was initially transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said that his condition deteriorated before he passed away.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

