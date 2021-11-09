Watch
Student stabbed at FL Schlagle High School in KCK, 2 in custody

Charlie Keegan/KSHB
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, responded to a stabbing Tuesday morning at F.L. Schlagle High School.
Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 09, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, responded to a stabbing Tuesday morning at F.L. Schlagle High School.

A district spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that two students are in the custody of police and one student sustained non-life-threatening injuries from being stabbed.

Police dispatchers told KSHB 41 that officers were called to the school, located near N. 59th Street and Parallel Parkway, around 6:52 a.m.

A police spokesperson was reportedly on the way to the school to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
