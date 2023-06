KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after they discovered a person shot in a vehicle on I-670 WB and Broadway.

Officers were called to an injury accident shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived they discovered a person shot in the vehicle.

The driver has life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

We have a crew enroute, and will bring you an update as soon as it is available.