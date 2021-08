KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are working with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department to investigate a suspicious fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said the fire happened at a house in the 4700 block of East 44th Street just after midnight.

Smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived.

When they went inside to the attack the fire, they found the dead body of a woman.

KCPD and KCFD are working together on the death investigation.

