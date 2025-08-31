Task force investigating Sunday morning Independence officer-involved shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One man was shot and killed by an Independence police officer after pulling out a gun during a dispute with officers.

At 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Independence Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance call near 11600 E. Truman Road.

Three officers arrived and found a man in the backseat of a vehicle outside of an apartment building. Officers start asking him some questions, and according to the press release, the man he became agitated and produced a firearm.

Sergeant Chris Depue from Lee’s Summit explained in an interview with KSHB 41 what happened from there:

“They made contact with that gentleman, they ask him to provide ID, they ask him if he was involved in the disturbance and if he can provide provide any other information. At some point during that altercation, that gentleman produced a firearm. The officers gave the man multiple commands to drop the firearm and not engage. The gentleman disregarded their commands, and unfortunately, gunfire followed,” said Sgt. Depue.

Police are investigating two areas, because officers had concerns that the disturbance scene was still active so they carried the man about 50 yards away to an ambulance. Paramedics determined the man was dead on the scene.

The Police Involved Incident Team, PIIT, is looking into what happened. The task force is made up of Detectives from Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Grandview and Independence.