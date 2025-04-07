KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's just April 7, but there have already been 12 domestic violence homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, according to KCPD Chief Stacey Graves.

It's the same amount of domestic violence homicides recorded all of last year in Kansas City.

There have been 40 homicides so far this year in KCMO.

Graves, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCMO Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, and Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson spoke at a press conference Monday morning at KCPD Headquarters about the rise in domestic violence homicides.

Police: Kansas City, Missouri, sees uptick in domestic violence homicides compared to 2024

Leaders of local groups who offer resources to domestic violence victims stood behind the local officials in support.

"Together, we must hold domestic violence abusers accountable," Graves said.

Graves said the meeting was a call for action, and said many domestic violence crimes go unreported.

She highlighted several policies KCPD enforces when it comes to reported domestic violence incidents.

KCPD officers administer a lethality assessment program, a brief series of questions to asses the risk of violence escalating, every time they respond to a domestic violence incident, Graves said.

Shortly after taking over the Jackson County Prosecutor's office in January, Johnson directed the most serious domestic violence offenses to be sent to her desk.

They used to go through the municipal court system.

"When we give these cases the proper attention from the start, we can appropriately charge and secure sentences before violence has the chance to escalate," Johnson said.

John Batten/KSHB Courtney Thomas

Courtney Thomas is the CEO and President of Newhouse KC, a domestic violence shelter. She was at the press conference, and said she's witnessed the rise in domestic violence and the increased need for help.

“It is a horrible feeling when someone calls our hotline and shares their story that they were held at gunpoint the night before with their child and there’s no room in shelters, and the reality is, all of our shelters are full every single day," she said.

Space isn't only an issue at domestic violence shelters.

Kansas City is currently without a detention center.

On Tuesday, Kansas Citians will vote on the renewal of the city's Public Safety Sales Tax. If passed, it would pay for a new city detention center.

Lucas said one of the main reasons he supports investing in a new detention center and rehabilitation facility is because of his concerns with domestic violence in Kansas City.

"That person (a domestic violence offender) should face some consequence," Lucas said. "That person should have some separation from the people that they are abusing and terrorizing, and the way that you do that is through detention for some period.”

Those in need of help can reach the Kansas City Metro Domestic Violence Hotline at 816-468-5463. The hotline is available 24/7, and its services extend beyond shelter support.

—