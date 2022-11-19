Police negotiating with suspect after suspect fires shots toward officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are working to peacefully end a standoff after a suspect opened fire on officers Saturday morning.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesperson said offers were called out around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a disturbance in the 3500 block of E. 51st Street.

Once inside the apartment, police say male suspect fired shots at the officers. No officers were struck in the incident.

There were two people inside with the male suspect when the incident occurred. One of them was able to escape the residence while another is still inside with the male suspect.

Once the standoff has been called, the suspect has fired additional shots.

Tactical squads and negotiators are currently on scene right now. Negotiators are working to talk with the suspect in order to bring a peaceful resolution to this situation.

This story is breaking and will be updated as soon as more information is released.

