Police: No threat of bomb at North Kansas City Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bomb threat made to North Kansas City Hospital Monday morning was unfounded.

According to the North Kansas City Police Department, just after midnight, an anonymous caller said he and his uncle would blow up the hospital at 1 a.m. He also stated he was on the roof with a sniper rifle before hanging up.

Hospital security and police checked the building and nothing suspicious was found.

Police believe the caller may have been impaired.

There is not believed to be any threat at this time.

