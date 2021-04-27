Watch
Police: Northwestern Missouri child dies after hit-and-run

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 14:03:33-04

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A 4-year-old has died from injuries sustained last week in a hit-and-run crash in northwestern Missouri, and a woman has been charged in the child's death.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. April 22 on a St. Joseph street, the News-Press reported. Police said the child walked out into the street in front of the car and was hit, but the car did not stop.

The child was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a Kansas City hospital. Police confirmed on Monday that the child had died.

Officers stopped Suani Karsom about a block from the crash scene, and police say she admitted to hitting the child and driving off. Karsom was driving without a valid license at the time, police said, and has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash.

