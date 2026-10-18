Police officer in hospital after being hit on motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police officer is in the hospital after they were hit while on a motorcycle.

Kansas City Police say around 3:30 Sunday morning, the officer was slowing down along US-169 Highway with their emergency equipment activated preparing to block the southbound lanes of the highway when they were hit.

According to KCPD, as the officer was slowing down, a gray Nissan Sentra traveling behind the officer failed to realize the officer was slowing down and hit the motorcycle. This caused the officer to be propelled over the motorcycle, KCPD says.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.