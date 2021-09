INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Agencies and members of the public from across Kansas City gathered in Independence Friday morning to pay their final respects to fallen Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans.

A funeral for Madrid-Evans was set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Community of Christ Auditorium.

A procession to Mt. Washington Cemetery will follow.

On Thursday, the public was invited to attend a visitation for Madrid-Evans, which was also held at the church.

This story will be updated throughout the day.