Police report alleges Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice punched photographer in face

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police report filed with the Dallas Police Department alleges Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice punched a photographer in the face at a night club, which led to an assault investigation.

The report, which is heavily redacted, doesn't name Rice as the suspect.

Still, citing sources, both The Dallas Morning News and Dallas-based television station WFAA reported Rice is the suspect in question in the incident.

According to the report, the photographer told police he was at the Lit Kitchen in Dallas for an after-hours party.

The unnamed photographer said he left the nightclub about 1:30 a.m., but he returned to Lit Kitchen after Rice messaged him on Instagram.

The photographer said he believed Rice wanted to hire him to take pictures.

He returned to the nightclub, and located Rice, who allegedly began showing the photographer something on his phone.

As the photographer was looking down at the phone, he alleged Rice punched him in the face.

Rice had yet to be formally charged in the incident by Friday.

