KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has requested help locating a man who was last seen on Oct. 28.

Christopher Williams was last seen Thursday leaving his residence around 1 p.m. at 1903 80th St. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Williams is 41 years old, about 5'5" and weighs 170 pounds.

He also has a speech impediment that causes him to speak slowly.

Police requested that anyone with information call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.