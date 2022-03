KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatality crash that took place just before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash took place at East Truman Road and Prospect Avenue, and the area is currently closed in all directions due to the crash, according to the KCPD.

KCPD investigators are on the scene of the crash and ask the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.