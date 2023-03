KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are investigating a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved the school bus and two other cars.

Minor injuries were inflicted as a result of the crash.

There is currently no word on how many people were injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

