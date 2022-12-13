Police reviewing shots fired into Lawrence homes Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating shots fired Monday night into multiple homes, including one that struck a child's bed.

According to police, the incident took place in a neighborhood around 27th Place and Lawrence Street at around 7:45 p.m.

Shots were fired into multiple homes, with one bullet striking the bed of a child.

No one was hurt by the gunfire.

Police are still trying to determine the suspect of the incident.

Police are asking for witness who were in the area or have any information regarding the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please call dispatch at (785) 832-7509

