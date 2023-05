KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy in need of daily medication.

Billy Davis was last seen Tuesday at noon in the area of E. 75th Street and Troost Avenue.

Davis is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes and may be wearing a black hoodie with red and yellow shorts.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

—