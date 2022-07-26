Watch Now
Police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in Kansas City, Missouri
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 26, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 25-year-old woman.

Tessie Deselich was last seen July 26 at 9:30 p.m. near 140th Street and Lookout Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say Deselich is considered endangered due to a medical condition that requires medication.

Deselich drives a dark gray two-door Honda Civic Coupe with Missouri license plates reading "GJ1U7D," according to KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD's Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

