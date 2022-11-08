Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen Sunday morning.

Paul Thrasher, 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Phillips 66 at 5940 Leavenworth Road in KCK.

Thrasher had left home that morning driving a blue vintage two-door 1972 Chevrolet pickup truck, police say.

The Chevrolet has a Kansas antique tag marked with number "205985."

Thrasher is described as a 6 feet tall and 225 lbs. He is a white male and has gray hair with blue eyes.

He cannot walk on his own without using a walker or scooter due to a medical condition, according to KCK police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—