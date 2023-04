KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s in locating a missing 22-year-old man.

Xavier Kieth is said to be six feet tall and around 220 pounds.

He was last seen in February near 76th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police report his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 and/or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

—