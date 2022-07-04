Watch Now
Police searching for missing, endangered woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing, endangered woman.

Nicole J. Nelson, 34, was last seen June 27 around 2:00 p.m. near the Greyhound Bus Station at 1101 Troost Avenue.

Nelson is 5 feet, 7 inches, 150 pounds with black shoulder length dreadlocks, and brown eyes, according to KCPD

She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and red and black tennis shoes.

Nelson suffered a traumatic brain injury about 20 years ago and has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old, police say.

If you've seen Nelson call the Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5220, or 911.

