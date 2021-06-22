Watch
Police searching for missing Lenexa man

Clayton G. Goldbach was last seen June 16
Provided
The Lenexa Police Department is asking for help in finding Clayton G. Goldbach, 26, who's been missing since June 16.
Clayton G. Goldbach
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:58:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is searching for man who was last seen on June 16.

Clayton G. Goldbach, 26, left his his home in an Uber in the 7800 block of Twilight Lane.

Goldbach is a white male 5'9" tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and green long-sleeve shit, gray sweatpants, black and gold Adidas sandals and was carrying a backpack.

Police say he may be staying at motels in the Kansas City area.

Anyone with information about Mr. Goldbach's whereabouts is asked to call the department.

