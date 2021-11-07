Police searching for missing Prairie Village man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prairie Village police are asking for the public’s help to locate Scott Asselin, 58.

Saturday night around 5 p.m., Prairie Village police received a call Asselin was missing.

When last seen, he was wearing a light grey shirt with a white undershirt and black slacks. Asselin is also six feet tall with short greying hair.

He was known to be at his residence in the 4400 block of West 64th Street just after 4 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Asselin has autism.

Police say he likes to walk quickly, will focus his attention on trash (like soda cans) and is mostly nonverbal but can say his name.

He works near 105th Street and Lackman Road in Lenexa and has been known to walk there in the past, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-381-6464.

