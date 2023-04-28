Watch Now
Police searching for suspect involved in Friday morning hit-and-run crash critically injuring 1 person

Posted at 4:51 PM, Apr 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man ran away from a near-fatal hit-and-run crash about 11:30 Friday morning at Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue in Northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the runaway driver was speeding east on Truman Road in a red, spray-painted Dodge pickup truck.

The pickup truck ran through a red light and hit a gray Nissan Maxima headed south on Hardesty Avenue.

Police said the driver of the Nissan Maxima has the green light.

The collision pushed the Nissan off the road and over a pedestrian traffic control pole, police said.

The Nissan driver suffered critical injuries.

Police are looking for the driver, who ran southeast from the crash scene.

No description was given for the hit-and-run driver.

