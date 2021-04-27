Police standoff closes Highway 152 in Northland Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A portion of Highway 152 was closed to traffic Tuesday morning due to a police standoff.

The eastbound lanes were closed at Brighton Avenue and the westbound lanes were closed at Interstate-435.

The I-435 exits to Highway 152 were also closed.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said they were engaged with a person who was armed with a knife in the middle of the road.

The closure began around 5:30 a.m. and has not yet been resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.