Polo R-VII School District begins winter break early due to 'large capacity of illness'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in the Polo R-VII School District will have an extended winter break, the district announced Monday.

The district’s elementary and lower middle school age groups are experiencing a “large capacity of illness,” Superintendent Kyle Ross wrote in a Facebook post.

Because of that, the district will begin its holiday break on Thursday, Dec. 16. Class will not resume until Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Scheduled extracurricular activities remained on the calendar as of Monday, Ross wrote.

He said he understood the sudden schedule change could present challenges and he appreciates “how flexible you have been with each other and our school district.”

The district’s winter break was originally scheduled to last from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2.

The post did not indicate if the illnesses were related to COVID-19.

Polo R-VII is about an hour northeast of Kansas City in Caldwell County.

—