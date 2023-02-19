Popular Lee's Summit's barbecue comes out of trailer at Burn Theory Fire Kitchen

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — It might not look like much and it's nothing fancy, but the food that comes out of Diametric Brewing Company comes out of a trailer in its parking lot.

"Let’s call it controlled chaos," Chef Taylor Jones said. He started Burn Theory Fire Kitchen and joined the brewing company in 2021. The spot has become so popular it's gained five-star reviews on Yelp , Google , and Facebook .

"It started in the backyard with the stick burner," Jones said. "Never used propane, never used gas, never used anything like that, it was always just hard wood and time. You know, me, an ax and a little bit of time."

Jones passion for food starts with barbecue. As he says, everything starts at the smoker. His pit right next to the bright green trailer holds a special place in his heart.

"This pit’s name’s Charlotte, it’s named after my grandmother," he said.

At least one aspect of every item on the menu is smoked before it hits the plate. Whether it's the meats, tomatoes, jalapeños or even the black pepper.

The kitchen is not a food truck, rather a standalone spot, and that was a learning curve for a lot of customers.

"At the beginning a lot of them were trying to come to the window… and they thought it was kinda weird," Jones said. "Then the first day it rained they were like, 'Oh this is amazing!'"

Operating as a kitchen, they're able to serve 365 days a year no matter the weather, because they don't have to worry about customers wanting to come outside to get something to eat. They serve it directly to you.

The trailer has its own issues though. There's no heat in the winter and no air conditioning in the summer. In addition, there's no advertising budget and no drive-thru's, which is a bit of an intimidation factor when comparing the kitchen to other restaurants. But right now, he wouldn't have it any other way. He's just happy to have the space to pursue his passion.

"I’ve done it all, but I’ve always been most happen when I can just be on my flattop, be in my kitchen," Jones said. "Like I said, this is just my happy place."

