Popular restaurant near Mass Street in Lawrence suffers significant damage in overnight fire

Steve Silvestri
Posted at 2:30 AM, Dec 14, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant in the 800 block of New Hampshire just before 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they encountered heavy fire and smoke.

Smoke has been billowing out of the roof of the building for hours.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

Firefighters are concerned about the fire spreading to a neighboring business.

They remain on scene monitoring the fire.

