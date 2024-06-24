Port KC approves $362M in bonds for 2 apartment projects in Country Club Plaza neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Port KC approved $362 million in bonds for two projects that will bring 600 new apartments to the Country Club Plaza.

The agency approved the funding Monday in a deal with Block Real Estate Services and Sunflower Development, the two developers leading the projects.

One of the projects, The Madison, is a 279-unit apartment building that will sit on the northwest corner of the intersection of Madison Avenue and 47th Street.

The Madison project received $212 million in bonds.

The second project, Plaza Corporate Center, received $150 million in bonds to revitalize the 1970s building also located on Madison Avenue and 47th Street.

Plaza Corporate Center will add another building and rebuild a parking garage in the 321-unit venture.

Both proposals will have two and and three-bedroom apartments.

The projects will receive tax exemptions for 20 years but will produce an additional $32.8 million in new tax revenues, Port KC said.

The developers also agreed to donate $2 million to KCMO's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Construction on the projects is expected to begin in 2025.

