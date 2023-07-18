Port KC, Kansas City Current announce plan to develop 10 acres next to Berkley Riverfront Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 10-acre development will be built next to Berkley Riverfront Park in a partnership between Port KC and the Kansas City Current.

The project will be built in phases over 10 years, according to a Port KC news release.

The $800 million initiative includes a 2,000,000-square-foot development with office, retail and approximately 1,000 multi-family residential units, of which 10% will be priced at 50% of the area median income.

"Today is the latest milestone for Berkley Riverfront," Jon Stephens, Port KC CEO, said in the news release. "A vision to see this once-forgotten and scarred piece of land turn into a vibrant blend of commerce, work and recreation inviting to all. Now that dream, which has been years in the making, is coming to fruition.

"We have been very deliberate in our process to design and build this gem in the middle of Kansas City, and we appreciate the partners who share our excitement about Berkley Riverfront’s future.”

Port KC believes the project will reclaim what was once an "environmentally challenged dumping ground" and provide a reinvigorated, "diverse community" with "walkable amenities."

