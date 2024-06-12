Portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to close for weeks due to KC Streetcar construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just east of Brookside Boulevard will close for weeks while crews complete construction work for the KC Streetcar extension.

The construction is expected to take roughly four to five weeks to complete as long as work isn't hindered by weather or unforeseen circumstances.

During this time, traffic control and detour signs will direct drivers around the work zone.

Drivers can use 51st Street, Oak Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard to detour.

Below is a map of the detour route.

Provided by KC Streetcar Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closure

