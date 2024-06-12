Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to close for weeks due to KC Streetcar construction

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closure
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided by KC Streetcar
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closure
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closure
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 12, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just east of Brookside Boulevard will close for weeks while crews complete construction work for the KC Streetcar extension.

The construction is expected to take roughly four to five weeks to complete as long as work isn't hindered by weather or unforeseen circumstances.

During this time, traffic control and detour signs will direct drivers around the work zone.

Drivers can use 51st Street, Oak Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard to detour.

Below is a map of the detour route.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closure
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closure

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone